Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $243.98. 173,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,532. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.55. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

