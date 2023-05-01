VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after acquiring an additional 738,680 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,857,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,614,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

