Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lessened by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,574. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

