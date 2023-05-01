Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. 1,168,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,107. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

