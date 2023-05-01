Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Life Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.68. The company had a trading volume of 244,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,029. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average is $230.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

