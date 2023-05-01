Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average is $209.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

