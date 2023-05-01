Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Trimmed by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,408,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.22. 110,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,940. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

