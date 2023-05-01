Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,485,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,569,194 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $46.67.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of mortgage-backed securities. VMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

