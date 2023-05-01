Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. 458,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

