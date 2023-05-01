Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $158.41. 114,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.