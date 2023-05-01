Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $403,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 379,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

