Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.22 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.30-$0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,780,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after buying an additional 81,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,432,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

