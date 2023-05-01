Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.99 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,483. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.