Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 14,604 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Evergy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Evergy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Evergy by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.11 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.