Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $46,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $253.29 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.55 and a 200 day moving average of $298.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

