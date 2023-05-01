Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

