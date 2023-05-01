Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.52 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.