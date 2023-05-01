Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $32,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of BP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.00.

BP Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BP opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.3966 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. BP’s payout ratio is -249.20%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

