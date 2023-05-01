Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 74,573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,573 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.