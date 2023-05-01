VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50.
VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:VICI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,952. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.
VICI Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 388,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
