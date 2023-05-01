VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 41,861 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $62.50.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $750.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

