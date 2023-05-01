VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 41,861 shares.The stock last traded at $62.38 and had previously closed at $62.50.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $750.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.