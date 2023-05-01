VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises 2.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.74% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $7,197,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,921,000.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,214.43 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.22 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,159.42%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.