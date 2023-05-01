Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.64. 1,340,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

