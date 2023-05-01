Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.29. The company had a trading volume of 910,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

