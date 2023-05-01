Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,236,087 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 15.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $127,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. 177,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $868.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

