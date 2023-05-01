Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 981 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.7 %

MCK traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,347. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.02. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

