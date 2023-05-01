Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $28,445,676. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $6.62 on Monday, hitting $452.80. 229,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

