Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $14.86 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,968. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

