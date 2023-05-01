Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.96. 45,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

