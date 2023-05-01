Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,218 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 349,545 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 574,919 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 319,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 209,553 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $522.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

