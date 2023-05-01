Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $665,000 Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,824 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 506.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,808. The stock has a market cap of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

