Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,267 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,256,000 after buying an additional 375,826 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,989,000 after buying an additional 169,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,148. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

