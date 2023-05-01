Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 218,614 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,614 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 105,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.