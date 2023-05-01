Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.70. 155,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,614. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.