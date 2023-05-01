VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in April

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
