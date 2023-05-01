VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in April

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.