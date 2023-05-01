VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at VNET Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $125.62. 667,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,579 shares of company stock valued at $61,327,864 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

