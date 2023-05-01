VNET Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Trading Up 2.7 %

SWI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 287,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,234. SolarWinds has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 127.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.