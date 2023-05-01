W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

