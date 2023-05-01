Ware H. Grove Sells 1,515 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.92. 219,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $278,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $486,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

