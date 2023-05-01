Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $12.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.64. 553,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,739. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $217.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

