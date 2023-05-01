Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

