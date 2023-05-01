Washburn Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,011. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.