Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.49. The stock had a trading volume of 425,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day moving average is $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

