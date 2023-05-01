Washburn Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.89. 151,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,445. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

