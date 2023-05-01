Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

IYY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.26. 4,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

