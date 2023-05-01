Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given Maintains Rating at 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

