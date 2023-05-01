Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.56.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,951,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

