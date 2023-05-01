Waycross Investment Management Co Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,125. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $248.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

