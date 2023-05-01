Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 3,879 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,125. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

