Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 4,211 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.72. 641,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.